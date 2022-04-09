UFC 273 live stream PPV: How to watch Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie online

Whether you're tuning in for the high-profile main event of Volkanovski vs The Korean zombie or the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, we've got you covered if you're wondering how to watch a UFC 273 online live stream.

This Saturday night, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be facing off against challenger Chan Sung Jung — called "The Korean Zombie" for his relentless forward momentum in the ring — but Saturday night's action doesn't stop there. The co-main event is a match-up between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion Petr Yan. The last time these two met in the ring, then-champion Yan was disqualified for an accidental illegal maneuver and Sterling went home with the belt. Now that the two fighters are facing off again, many fans are wondering if this will be Yan's chance at redemption.

The main card is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 9th at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 2pm AEDT. If you're interested in the earlier fights, prelims start at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 10am AEDT. Viewers in the United States can watch UFC 273 through PPV access on ESPN Plus, while UFC fans in the UK and Australia can keep reading to find info that's relevant to their region.

(opens in new tab) UFC 273 on Kayo Sport - AUD$54.95 (opens in new tab) The streaming service Kayo Sport makes it pretty simple for UFC fans Down Under to purchase PPV access to Saturday's event. The only drawback is that you'll miss some of the preliminary fights — the live stream starts at 12pm AEST on Sunday, two hours after the earliest matches.

