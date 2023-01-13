A next-gen Chromecast with Google TV may be in development

What you need to know

Google could be developing a third Chromecast with Google TV dongle.

It's codename, YTC, has appeared in the latest update preview of the Google Home app alongside other names used for the previous two streaming dongles.

Little else is known but hopefully this next dongle brings in impactful improvements over both the current options.

Google may be in the process of upgrading its streaming device, as a new find may suggest.

According to 9to5Google, the company's next Chromecast by Google made a quick cameo in the latest update preview for the Google Home app. Apparently, the quick sighting of the device sees it referred to as "YTC." This reference is featured alongside other streaming devices, such as the previous Chromecast by Google (YTV) and the new Chromecast by Google HD (YTB).

At the moment, anything past this brief sighting is up for grabs and interpretation of what Google may be up to with this next device. Although, if we were to consider what consumers can already get their hands on, it'd be odd if it were anything else but an upgrade to some capacity. The 2020 release of the Chromecast by Google provides 4K HDR content, while the recently launched Chromecast by Google HD delivers streamed content at only 1080p.

These devices are among some of the best streaming devices consumers can get their hands on. But both devices have features about them that users were less than enthused about. The HD variant saw a drop in streaming quality, making its price seem slightly more appealing. Then we have the 4K version, which had the critical issue of not having enough storage space. The dongle only offers 8GB, but, in reality, users only get to use half of that space for their apps and other necessities.

The 4K version also does not support the AV1 codec, which is a more efficient way to stream content and is more necessary for higher-resolution streams. A possible successor would likely support this feature along with more RAM and perhaps even an upgraded processor.

So, if we're to go up the ladder of streaming devices from the lowest end to what could be the mid-range of Google dongles, perhaps this next device takes the next step and finishes off this trifecta of options for streaming enjoyers.

Google's I/O 2023 event will be upon us in a few months' time, and we'll get a chance to see what the company is up to. Maybe this is the time when we'll see something on the company's next iteration of its streaming dongle. The device's small codename appearing so early in the year through an update preview could be an indication of that, but for right now, it's only speculation.

Streaming deals: Disney+ (opens in new tab) | HBO Max (opens in new tab) | Sling (opens in new tab) | Fubo | Peacock (opens in new tab) | Paramount+ (opens in new tab)