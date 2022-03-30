How to watch Moon Knight episode 1 online: a streaming guide

The newest MCU hero (or perhaps anti-hero) has arrived, and we have all the details on how to watch Moon Knight online. The miniseries marks the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show to air exclusively on Disney Plus, and it debuts a character that has never appeared before in any MCU film or series: Marc Spector, otherwise known as Moon Knight.

Spector, played by Oscar Isaac, is an American mercenary with a dissociative identity disorder. The disorder gives him a number of distinct identities, including that of Steven Grant, a shy British gift-shop worker who is taking part in an unusual sleep experiment. It is Grant who eventually becomes Moon Knight, a powerful avatar for an ancient Egyptian god named Khonshu, who must face off against a charismatic cult leader (brilliantly played by a sinister Ethan Hawke). If that sounds bizarre and complicated to you, that's because it's supposed to be. Moon Knight is getting a lot of attention for its unusual take on the superhero origin story, and Marvel fans all over are excited to see how the unique plot will develop and if it will prove to be one of the best Disney Plus shows yet.

Until Moon Knight eventually makes his way into MCU films, the only way to catch a glimpse of the mysterious caped vigilante is by watching the miniseries on Disney Plus. The first episode will premiere tonight (March 30th), with new episodes airing weekly until the finale on May 4th.

Keep reading to find out how you can stream the series online, plus we'll share cast information, an episode schedule, and a look at the Moon Knight trailer.

How to watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus

Disney Plus | $7.99/month or $79.99/year Disney Plus has a massive library full of Disney classics, Star Wars films, and much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including recent shows like WandaVision and Hawkeye). You can pay a monthly rate of $7.99 or $79.99 yearly, or you can bundle the service with Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99/month. In addition to the United States, Disney Plus is available via the link above in over 50 countries worldwide, including most of Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Who stars in Moon Knight?

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and of course, Moon Knight. Spector has a disorder that gives him multiple identities, each with their own distinct backstory and personality. Viewers can expect to see Oscar Isaac play quite a few different characters as the plot develops.

Other cast members include indie darling Ethan Hawke, who plays religious zealot and antagonist Arthur Harrow, and Egyptian actress May Calamawy, who plays archeologist Layla El-Faouly.

Moon Knight Episode Schedule

All six episodes are currently untitled and they will air each week exclusively on Disney Plus.

Episode 1: March 30th

March 30th Episode 2: April 6th

April 6th Episode 3: April 13th

April 13th Episode 4: April 20th

April 20th Episode 5: April 27th

April 27th Episode 6 / Finale: May 4th

Moon Knight Official Trailer

New to Disney Plus and curious about everything that the streaming service has to offer? Head on over to our comprehensive Disney Plus buying guide, where we go over everything from available content to parental controls. Just make sure you have a Disney Plus-compatible device before signing up.