Google's $10 HDMI cable credit for the TV Streamer should last forever

What you need to know

The Google TV Streamer, a $99 set-top box, doesn't come with a high-speed HDMI cable in the box.

Although this practice isn't unusual, it is a stark difference from the Chromecast with Google TV it replaces, which featured a built-in USB-C cable.

Google is offering $10 off an HDMI cable to TV Streamer buyers, which gets you an HDMI 2b cable.

Unfortunately, this deal seems to be limited to people who pre-ordered the Google TV Streamer and previously owned a Chromecast.

Product boxes are shrinking, and it's not just because of eco-friendly packaging. We're also getting less in the box with each and every release. The days of a smartphone including a case, earbuds, and chargers are long gone. We're lucky to get a cable or two, and if you pre-ordered the Google TV Streamer, you'll get exactly one cable: a USB-A to USB-C cord.

Google also throws in a USB-A power adapter, two AAA batteries, and a Voice Remote to get you started. However, the Google TV Streamer is missing one thing in the box, and it's required to connect the set-top box. That's the HDMI cable, which you'll need to purchase separately if you don't have one lying around.

There's a good chance Google TV Streamer buyers don't have an HDMI cable handy, for a few reasons. TVs usually come with an HDMI cable or two, but if that's used up by a cable box or another media player, you're out of luck. Users that were accustomed to the streaming stick lifestyle, using products like the Chromecast with Google TV or the Fire TV Stick, will miss their built-in HDMI cable.

The reason we always get from tech companies as to why we don't need new cables, earbuds, or power adapters in the box with products is that we already own them. Adding new ones would just create e-waste, and that's a fair point in some situations. But in the case of the Google TV Streamer, it doesn't make sense. You don't want to pick up any old HDMI cable with this streaming box, because it supports HDMI 2.1. Using a random HDMI cable that came with a TV or console would be wasting the performance of the $99 TV Streamer.

(Image credit: Google)

Google seems to be aware of the potential problems, because as of this week, it's offering a discount to select TV Streamer buyers for an HDMI cable on the Google Store (via 9to5Google). The HDMI 2b cable available on the store costs $10, and with a $10 off coupon, you can buy one for just $10. That's probably more than you'd pay for a basic HDMI cable at your local Best Buy, but it's also HDMI 2b, so it can maximize your Google TV Streamer's performance.

Consumers pay for everything in the box, including the box, when they buy a product. That's why offering a discount toward needed cables or accessories isn't such a bad idea. Sure, it's annoying to have to buy a required HDMI cable separately, but would you prefer Google sell the TV Streamer for $110 and give a cable to everyone? This way, users who already have an HDMI 2.1 cable or want to buy their own aren't paying for something they don't need (and creating e-waste).

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like this is a standing promotion. Here's what people who pre-ordered the Google TV Streamer received in an email this week: "Take $10 off a Google HDMI cable. It’s perfect for your Google TV Streamer," it says. "Because you recently pre-ordered the Google TV Streamer, we’re giving you a discount on the new Google Ultra High­-Speed HDMI Cable. Thanks for being with us since the Chromecast days."

There could be two qualifiers to unlocking this promotion: pre-ordering the TV Streamer and owning a Chromecast device in the past. It also expires at the end of November.

Not everyone needs cables — but the people who do should get them

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google's cable credit may be the closest a big tech company has gotten to solving the cable problem. This should've been a standing promotion that allowed any Google TV Streamer buyer to add an HDMI cable to their purchase for an extra $10. Some people would surely take their TV Streamer at the $99 price point and use their own cord, but many who need an HDMI 2.1b cable surely would've taken Google up on its offer.

Now, it's more likely that someone buys a Google TV Streamer, realizes they need an HDMI cable, and buys a cheap one for a few bucks at a big box store. This doesn't benefit Google or the user, because the buyer gets a worse experience by not using the right specification of HDMI cable. They could be less likely to buy another Google TV product or recommend one to a friend.

Surprisingly, I think tech companies could look to an unlikely company for a solution to the growing cable problem: Otterbox. The longtime rugged case brand had a history of shipping select cases with holsters, so you could mount them on your hip. However, they weren't used by everyone, and I personally had a tendency to toss them aside without much thought.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

Now, Otterbox doesn't ship Defender Series XT or Defender Series Pro XT cases with holsters in the box. Not everyone needs or wants one. However, buyers of either of those cases can redeem a free holster with a code that comes in the box. Otterbox found a way to reduce costs and wastes without the consumer losing out. Anyone who wants a case holster can absolutely still get one with their case, completely free.

Google, Samsung, Apple, and every other tech company could learn from this approach. I don't fault these brands from not including cables in the box by default for a variety of reasons. With that being said, some people do need a cable, and those who do should be able to get one for free, or at the very least at a discount.