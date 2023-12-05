Google TV gives users holiday love with its own version of an advent calendar

What you need to know

Google is now offering an advent calendar on Google TV devices with holiday-themed content suggestions.

Until Christmas Day, Google TV users will have access to festive goodies aggregated from Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and rentals.

These include classics such as It's A Wonderful Life, The Holiday, Home Alone, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and more.

It looks like Google TV is getting into the holiday spirit with its own version of the widely popular advent calendar. The streaming device platform’s repository of festive content offers daily Christmas-themed suggestions as we gear up for the holidays.

Google TV’s adventure calendar — spotted by the folks at Android Authority on their Chromecast for Google TV devices— will conjure a steady stream of Christmas movies, holiday specials, and other festive goodies every day until Christmas Day.

“Each day, Google TV will showcase a holiday-themed banner and title card, which viewers can interact with to access a brief clue to help them guess the mystery holiday content for that day,” a spokesperson for Google said.

The search giant notes the array of holiday classics that are in store for Google TV users, including “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Home Alone,” “The Holiday,” “Die Hard,” and more.

So far on the advent calendar, as noted by Android Authority, we’ve seen “The Shepherd” (December 1), “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (December 2), “Little Women” (December 3), and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (December 4).

(Image credit: Google)

Google TV’s advent calendar comes on the heels of other updates that Google has made for users of the streaming device platform. Recently, the search giant spruced up the TV platform with more than 10 new free channels for users, an upgrade that arrives just in time for the holidays. Prior to that, the platform picked up another 25+ free channels, which include content from BBC, Lionsgate, and other major studios.

In terms of the platform’s advent calendar, most of the content is pulled from Disney Plus, but Android Authority notes that Google TV’s collection of holiday content also aggregates picks from Apple TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video as well as rentals.