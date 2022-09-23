Epic Peacock deal — your last chance to get a year of streaming for just $1.99/month!

If you've been waiting for the right time to sign up for NBC's streaming service, don't miss this truly incredible Peacock deal. Rather than adding another 5 to 10 bucks to your pile of monthly subscription fees, you can currently sign up for Peacock and pay just $1.99 per month for an entire year.

The Peacock deal has been around all September, but if you missed it until now, you still have one more week to save some serious cash and enjoy a massive streaming library that includes NBC classics such as The Office and Law & Order, plus recent films like Jurassic World: Dominion. The streaming deal lets you choose between paying $1.99 per month for 12 months or $19.99 for an entire year of access. Since the regular price of the Peacock plan is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, you're looking at a serious discount of 60%.

Again, the promo is only available until September 30th, and it can only be used with the Peacock Premium plan. That means you're getting over 80,000 hours of entertainment for just two bucks a month. Not too shabby, if you ask me. Once October 1st hits, the plan will return to its regular $4.99/month price, so you only have one more week to enjoy the massive savings. If you happen to miss the deal, Peacock does have a free plan (no credit card required), but you'll have to watch ads and only get a fraction of all of the content that Peacock has to offer.

If I were you, I'd say sign up for Peacock today, binge to your heart's content for the next 30 days, then cancel the plan. A month's worth of entertainment for the price of a cup of coffee? Count me in.

Amazing Peacock deal: only one week left!

Peacock isn't the only streaming service that offers great deals. The Disney+ Bundle, for example, offers instant access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for just $13.99 per month. Check out our Disney+ Bundle guide for everything you need to know.