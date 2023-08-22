Amazon's Fire TV Channels app update adds more free content

What you need to know

Amazon brings several new content providers to its Fire TV Channels app within its latest update.

The app has been updated with a new sidebar to help users find and discover the type of free content they enjoy the most.

U.S. owners of a Fire TV product will discover the new changes, there is still no word on other countries receiving it.

Amazon is debuting an easier way Fire TV customers can enjoy its assortment of free, ad-supported content that is constantly refreshing.

According to Amazon Fire TV's blog post, the service has launched an update for its Fire TV Channels app, creating a "one-stop shop for free, fresh, and fun content..." This update has Amazon welcoming Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, TV Line, GameSpot, Honest Trailers, and more as new content providers.

Additionally, much of the new and pre-existing free content offered through the Fire TV Channels app is sorted into "easy-to-browse" categories and curated playlists for every viewer. Amazon has updated the app to include a new sidebar where users will notice specific categories that may fit their interests.

The app will continue to add new content throughout the day to keep users up-to-date with the latest news stories and trending content.

Amazon says U.S. viewers can ask Alexa to "Play Fire TV Channels" to access its ad-supported content on their Fire TV devices without an additional download or sign-up. Moreover, users can make their way there manually by opening Fire TV > "Your apps and channels" > Fire TV Channels app.

After engaging with the app once, users can find it in their "Recently Used Apps" on their home screen to hop back in quickly.

When Amazon launched Fire TV Channels back in May, the platform debuted with over 400 sources of content users could sink their eyeballs into. Viewers getting into it for the first time will discover streamed content by ABC News, NHL, CBS Sports HQ, IGN, and more.

It was stated then that Amazon would roll out its new FAST (free, ad-supported) channels to Fire TV users "this summer." With it now here, it's still unclear if users in other countries will receive the Fire TV Channels and its free assortment of content.