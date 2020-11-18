For the past few years, retailers have been opening stores earlier and earlier to capture Black Friday sales ahead of time, but this year things are looking a bit different. Instead of opening their doors for Black Friday deals on Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day), a lot of the retailers will be closed for the day.

We are just about a week away from Thankgiving and Black Friday, so we have a better picture of how things will shake out this year and what the plans are for a bunch of different retailers. We've seen final ads from Walmart, Amazon Black Friday Week plans and so much more in just the past few days.

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Barnes and Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Bloomingdales

Boscov's

Costco

Crate & Barrel

Dick's Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Gamestop

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Menards

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Office Depot

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Target

TJ Maxx

Ulta

Under Armour

Walmart

Williams Sonoma

Where to find the best Thanksgiving Day deals?

Instead of having to leave your home this year, you'll be able to shop a ton of Black Friday deals from the comfort of your couch. Many retailers have outlined plans to host deals on Thanksgiving Day, which means that when you are done stuffing your face with turkey you'll be able to hop into your favorite retailers site and start up the savings.

Our team will be recapping all of the best Thanksgiving Day deals and Black Friday deals, so be sure to keep it locked here so you don't miss out on any of them.