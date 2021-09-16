T-Mobile announced that it will be offering in-store repairs by industry-certified experts beginning on November 1, 2021. T-Mobile aims to have a repair center in every major city in the U.S., with even more locations coming in the future. Device Protection customers will be able to have their phones repaired the same day for covered hardware issues.

Customers will be able to use T-Mobile store finder to make appointments for same-day repairs online. Repairs will be completed using only manufacturer-approved parts by certified repair technicians.

T-Mobile's Protection service is provided by partner Assurant and starts at $7 per month for tier 1 devices and as much as $25 per month for tier 6. The Galaxy S21 5G, for example, is tier 5 and costs $18 per month. The service covers accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage with next-day shipment for replacements. It also supports AppleCare for eligible Apple devices, including a $29 screen repair option.

Protection members are now being treated to more claims per year. If you lose or damage your phone beyond repair multiple times per year, you can make up to five claims per year, which T-Mobile claims is more than the usual three.

This is in addition to other Protection benefits, including unlimited screen protector replacements, JUMP upgrades which allow customers to upgrade phones sooner, and a live tech support app available for Android and iOS.