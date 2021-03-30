Samsung announced last year that it would wind down its Samsung Cloud service in 2021 in favor of Microsoft's OneDrive, which is one of the best cloud storage services around. As spotted by our colleagues at TechRadar, a notice on the Samsung website makes it clear that Samsung Cloud will soon stop supporting Gallery Sync, Samsung Cloud Drive, and Premium Storage. It also warns that users may lose their data in case they do not take urgent action.

Since Samsung Cloud is being shut down, the Gallery and Drive sync features for My Files on Samsung's best Android phones and tablets will now be supported by Microsoft OneDrive instead. If you are in Group 1, you will be able to migrate all your files from Samsung Cloud to Microsoft OneDrive until March 31. Users in Group 2 markets, however, will have until May 31 to start moving their data.

In the second stage of the Samsung Cloud shutdown, which will begin on June 30, users will be allowed to download all their data from the cloud to their Galaxy device or PC. After the second stage, Samsung will begin deleting files that aren't migrated from the Samsung Cloud. If you have a Premium Storage subscription plan, it will be automatically canceled from Stage 1.

In order to migrate your files to OneDrive, you'll have to open the Samsung Cloud app on your Galaxy Device and head over to :More > Settings > Link with OneDrive. You can also start the integration from the My Files or Gallery apps by making your way to :More > Settings > Switch to OneDrive. While Microsoft offers only 5GB of cloud storage to free users, Samsung Cloud users will be provided 15GB of free storage for the first year.