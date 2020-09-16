With next-gen gaming right around the corner, people are understandably preparing for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Playstation 5. This means making sure your headset will work with next-gen consoles, or you might be in the market for a new headset altogether. SteelSeries has you covered, with a handy new guide on all the headsets in their very successful Arctis line that are compatible with next-gen consoles. And now, you have all of that information too.

Playstation 5

SteelSeries Arctis headsets compatible with the Playstation 5:

SteelSeries Arctis 1

No firmware update required

Connects to controller via 3.5mm port

$50 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

No firmware update required

Connects wirelessly via USB dongle

$100 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition

No firmware update required

Connects to controller via 3.5mm port

$70 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 5

No firmware update required

Connects via USB port

Stereo audio support

$100 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 7

No firmware update required

Connects via USB port

Stereo audio support

$150 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 9

No firmware update required

Connects wirelessly via USB dongle

Stereo audio support

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

No firmware update required

Connects wired via USB port

Stereo audio support

$180 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC

Optional firmware update provides PS5 input

Connects wired via USB port

Stereo audio support

$250 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

Optional firmware update provides PS5 input

Connects wirelessly via USB dongle

Stereo audio support

$330 at SteelSeries

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

SteelSeries Arctis headsets compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:

SteelSeries Arctis 1

No firmware update required

Connects to controller via 3.5mm port

$50 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox

No firmware update required

Connects wirelessly via USB dongle

Read our review

$100 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition

No firmware update required

Connects to controller via 3.5mm port

$70 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 9X

No firmware update required

Connects wirelessly via Xbox Wireless

Designed for Xbox

Read our review

$200 at SteelSeries

The list of headsets that support next-gen is already pretty comprehensive, especially for the PS5, so gamers should be prepared when it comes to rocking an awesome audio set-up whenever next-gen comes around.