What you need to know
- SteelSeries is a popular gaming accessories company that specializes in headsets, keyboards, and mice.
- With next-gen consoles on the way like the Xbox Series X, players are wondering which headsets are compatible.
- SteelSeries now has a new guide detailing which of their popular Arctis headsets work with all the next-gen consoles.
With next-gen gaming right around the corner, people are understandably preparing for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Playstation 5. This means making sure your headset will work with next-gen consoles, or you might be in the market for a new headset altogether. SteelSeries has you covered, with a handy new guide on all the headsets in their very successful Arctis line that are compatible with next-gen consoles. And now, you have all of that information too.
Playstation 5
SteelSeries Arctis headsets compatible with the Playstation 5:
SteelSeries Arctis 1
- No firmware update required
- Connects to controller via 3.5mm port
- $50 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless
- No firmware update required
- Connects wirelessly via USB dongle
- $100 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition
- No firmware update required
- Connects to controller via 3.5mm port
- $70 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis 5
- No firmware update required
- Connects via USB port
- Stereo audio support
- $100 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis 7
- No firmware update required
- Connects via USB port
- Stereo audio support
- $150 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis 9
- No firmware update required
- Connects wirelessly via USB dongle
- Stereo audio support
SteelSeries Arctis Pro
- No firmware update required
- Connects wired via USB port
- Stereo audio support
- $180 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC
- Optional firmware update provides PS5 input
- Connects wired via USB port
- Stereo audio support
- $250 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless
- Optional firmware update provides PS5 input
- Connects wirelessly via USB dongle
- Stereo audio support
- $330 at SteelSeries
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
SteelSeries Arctis headsets compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:
SteelSeries Arctis 1
- No firmware update required
- Connects to controller via 3.5mm port
- $50 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox
- No firmware update required
- Connects wirelessly via USB dongle
- Read our review
- $100 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition
- No firmware update required
- Connects to controller via 3.5mm port
- $70 at SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis 9X
- No firmware update required
- Connects wirelessly via Xbox Wireless
- Designed for Xbox
- Read our review
- $200 at SteelSeries
The list of headsets that support next-gen is already pretty comprehensive, especially for the PS5, so gamers should be prepared when it comes to rocking an awesome audio set-up whenever next-gen comes around.
Everything announced at the PS5 event
Today, Sony held the Playstation 5 showcase. Here's everything that was announced during the event.
Tons of AAA games got announced at Facebook Connect today
Facebook Connect was the home of some massive game announcements for the Oculus platform. From Oculus Quest 2 to Oculus Rift S, big names like Splinter Cell, Assassin's Creed, Jurassic World, Walking Dead, Beat Saber, and Star Wars are making some virtual reality debuts.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 was announced at Facebook Connect 2020. Here's how to preorder the hottest new wireless VR system around!
Sit back and game with these controllers for the NVIDIA Shield TV
The NVIDIA Shield TV lets you enjoy couch multiplayer gaming experiences again thanks to the great support for third-party Bluetooth controllers! There are a lot of controllers to choose from, so you'll want to find a great balance of form and function to hold up for those long-gaming sessions.