  • SteelSeries is a popular gaming accessories company that specializes in headsets, keyboards, and mice.
  • With next-gen consoles on the way like the Xbox Series X, players are wondering which headsets are compatible.
  • SteelSeries now has a new guide detailing which of their popular Arctis headsets work with all the next-gen consoles.

With next-gen gaming right around the corner, people are understandably preparing for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Playstation 5. This means making sure your headset will work with next-gen consoles, or you might be in the market for a new headset altogether. SteelSeries has you covered, with a handy new guide on all the headsets in their very successful Arctis line that are compatible with next-gen consoles. And now, you have all of that information too.

Playstation 5

SteelSeries Arctis headsets compatible with the Playstation 5:

SteelSeries Arctis 1

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition

SteelSeries Arctis 5

SteelSeries Arctis 7

SteelSeries Arctis 9

  • No firmware update required
  • Connects wirelessly via USB dongle
  • Stereo audio support

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

  • No firmware update required
  • Connects wired via USB port
  • Stereo audio support
  • $180 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC

  • Optional firmware update provides PS5 input
  • Connects wired via USB port
  • Stereo audio support
  • $250 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

  • Optional firmware update provides PS5 input
  • Connects wirelessly via USB dongle
  • Stereo audio support
  • $330 at SteelSeries

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

SteelSeries Arctis headsets compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:

SteelSeries Arctis 1

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition

SteelSeries Arctis 9X

The list of headsets that support next-gen is already pretty comprehensive, especially for the PS5, so gamers should be prepared when it comes to rocking an awesome audio set-up whenever next-gen comes around.