New data from Sensor Tower suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven a massive surge in first-time app downloads, as more people are staying at home and finding new ways to socialize and entertain themselves.

According to the new report, a "sharp rise in consumer adoption of mobile apps during the global COVID-19 pandemic precipitated a significant increase in internet bandwidth consumption around the globe."

Sensor Tower data reportedly reveals that the amount of data used to download the top 250 mobile apps globally increased by a whopping 34% in Q1 of 2020 when compared to the same period last year. A staggering 596 petabytes (596 million GB) of data was used, marking a 52% increase on Q1's three-year average. By contrast, 2019's Q1 figures marked a 4% decrease on Q1 of 2018.

Sensor Tower notes that the increase cannot solely be attributed to an increase in file sizes of apps, which has only grown 10% year on year since 2019.