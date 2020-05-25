What you need to know
- The Last of Us Part II recently went gold, finishing development.
- A new State of Play episode is going to show off around 20 minutes of footage from the game.
- This State of Play will begin on May 27 at 4:00 p.m. EST.
- The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19, 2020.
While a recent State of Play took a look at Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch, the next State of Play is focused on The Last of Us Part II, which is just under a month away. This showcase of Naughty Dog's upcoming blockbuster will begin on May 27 at 4:00 p.m. EST.
State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to #TheLastofUsPartII: https://t.co/8pcWYt3biZ— PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) May 25, 2020
Tune in Wednesday at 9pm BST / 10pm CEST for a deep dive and a new gameplay sequence. pic.twitter.com/DBtHjKZEr8
Much like past State of Play episodes, there won't be any PlayStation 5 news. This is focused solely on The Last of Us Part II. In the meanwhile, you can take another look at the story trailer for The Last of Us Part II, showing the tension that awaits players when the game arrives. You can also check out the newest episode of Inside The Last of Us Part II, a video series examining the combat, characters, themes and story setup.
The Last of Us Part II is currently scheduled to release on June 19, exclusively for PlayStation 4. There's also a limited edition console, headset and hard drive on the way.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
It can't be for nothing
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what and at what cost, we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
