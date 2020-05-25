While a recent State of Play took a look at Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch, the next State of Play is focused on The Last of Us Part II, which is just under a month away. This showcase of Naughty Dog's upcoming blockbuster will begin on May 27 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Much like past State of Play episodes, there won't be any PlayStation 5 news. This is focused solely on The Last of Us Part II. In the meanwhile, you can take another look at the story trailer for The Last of Us Part II, showing the tension that awaits players when the game arrives. You can also check out the newest episode of Inside The Last of Us Part II, a video series examining the combat, characters, themes and story setup.

The Last of Us Part II is currently scheduled to release on June 19, exclusively for PlayStation 4. There's also a limited edition console, headset and hard drive on the way.