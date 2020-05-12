What you need to know
- State of Play is returning with an episode focused on Ghost of Tsushima on May 14.
- It'll be about 18 minutes of gameplay footage.
- There won't be any PS5 news.
- Ghost of Tsushima is currently scheduled to release on July 17.
Sony's State of Play showcase is returning on May 14 with an extended look at Sucker Punch's upcoming title, Ghost of Tsushima. There will be around 18 minutes of gameplay footage, including combat and exploration.
State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima: https://t.co/RnNIBAUKQb— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020
Tune in Thursday at 1pm Pacific time pic.twitter.com/5kPGGl1WeH
The State of Play episode begins at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EST. To be clear, there won't be any PS5 news during this State of Play.
After initially being scheduled to release in June, Ghost of Tsushima was slightly delayed and is now set to release on July 17.
