Sony's State of Play showcase is returning on May 14 with an extended look at Sucker Punch's upcoming title, Ghost of Tsushima. There will be around 18 minutes of gameplay footage, including combat and exploration.

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima: https://t.co/RnNIBAUKQb



Tune in Thursday at 1pm Pacific time pic.twitter.com/5kPGGl1WeH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

The State of Play episode begins at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EST. To be clear, there won't be any PS5 news during this State of Play.

After initially being scheduled to release in June, Ghost of Tsushima was slightly delayed and is now set to release on July 17.