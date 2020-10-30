As more and more businesses move to cloud-based workflows, the demand for DevOps engineers is constantly growing. If you would like to break into this lucrative industry, The Complete DevOps Certifications Courses & Practice Tests Bundle offers everything you need. Right now, iMore readers can get it for just $39.99 — that is 87% off full price.
The role of a DevOps engineer is to look after the infrastructure that software runs on. This varied role can be both interesting and very rewarding — the average salary is $105,000 a year according to LinkedIn.
With 12 courses covering some of the key skills of DevOps, this training bundle is the perfect launchpad for a new career. Through concise video lessons, you learn how to use tools like Docker, Jenkins, and Kubernetes to keep any system running smoothly.
Just as importantly, this bundle helps you work towards industry-standard certifications. You get full prep for the exams, including 300 practice questions.
The full bundle is worth $329, but you can get it today for just $39.99.
