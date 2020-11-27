Some deals only come around once a year, like saving more than $200 on a Vitamix blender. This Black Friday, you can get the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender at a greatly reduced price (35% off, to be exact). If you've been searching high and low for the best blender deal this holiday season, this is it.

The Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender has everything you need to start blending your favorite ingredients. It comes with a 64-ounce container that is perfect for preparing ingredients for family meals and for when you're hosting guests. It's big enough to fit the essentials while still offering a low-profile design that will fit nicely in your kitchen cabinet without taking up too much space.

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender Some of the best perks you'll find on this Vitamix blender include five pre-programmed settings, a Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature, convenient self-cleaning capabilities, and stainless steel blades that are made to last. $390 at Amazon

Not only are the aircraft-grade stainless steel blades made to last, but the commercial-grade 2.2-peak horsepower motor can handle even the toughest ingredients with ease. The Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature allows you to fine-tune the texture of your ingredients depending on the recipe you're making.

You'll never have to worry about a stressful cleanup with the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender. The self-cleaning feature is a true gem. All you need is a drop of dish soap and warm water and your work is done. Your Vitamix will be clean within 30 to 60 seconds.

If you want to score great savings on a big-ticket item such as the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Black Friday is definitely the time to do it. While many more Amazon Black Friday deals will pop up throughout the weekend, you don't want to lose out on this deal that saves you over $200 off on this Vitamix blender, so act fast!