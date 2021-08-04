The SpaceX Starlink satellite internet app was just completely overhauled this week with a new look and refreshed features. The great thing is that whether you are using one of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers or the Starlink router, all of the features are available to you.

When we first reviewed Starlink, the companion app was stark white with basic sans-serif text — very utilitarian. The refresh gives the app a fresh coat of dark mode paint throughout the app, and it has a much more polished feel to the UI overall. When opening the app, there's even a very nice animation to Dishy McFlatface — the Starlink dish's official nickname.

Outside of the visual changes, the check for obstructions tool has also gotten a refresh. While the process of using your phone's camera to scan the sky overhead where you'd like to place your dish is largely the same, it's what happens after the scan that is improved.

Once the app has processed the scan results, you are presented with a 3D view of what the app found. This gives you a better visual of what will specifically block the satellite transmission. You can also move the 3D render with your fingers to "see" what the app saw.