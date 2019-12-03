What you need to know
- Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will be a game show for kids.
- There will be three set pieces — a forest planet, a spaceship, and a temple.
- Ahmed Best, the voice of Jar Jar Binks, will host.
Star Wars fans can look forward to a game show for kids coming to Disney Plus (Disney Plus+) in 2020. The new Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge sounds like a fun and active game show, similar to Ninja Warrior type shows. The show will take place on a forest planet, a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple, so it seems contestants will have to climb trees, escape trash compactors, and drink blue milk. Lucasfilm's director of Online Content and Programming, Mickey Capoferri, describes the show as "a kids game show like no other .. a fun, humorous, and exciting competition."
The game will feature a mix of challenges that test a young padawan's strength, knowledge, and bravery. Yes, of course there will be lightsabers! Most curious though, contestants will be tested with obstacles that include hyperspace and The Dark Side. Plenty of game shows offer family thrills, but few will tempt your children in the balance between good and evil. Presumably, trivia questions will also be involved.
The show will be hosted by the controversial Ahmed Best, described as an actor, dancer, martial arts expert, STOMP musician, and Star Wars fan. And, yes, he's the actor behind Jar Jar Binks from the prequels! There is no mention of Best in his Binks persona, and he will be assisted by a humanoid droid, voiced by Mary Holland of Veep and UCB fame. The show will be a Disney+ exclusive.
