Luckily, you can acquire it fairly early in the game, and Respawn doesn't make you jump through too many hoops in order to get it.

What was kept a secret up until shortly before launch, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lets players wield a double-bladed lightsaber. The iconic design first graced theaters in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace thanks to Darth Maul, and ever since it's become quite a popular weapon among fans.

After you complete the opening on Bracca and Bogono, you'll be free to explore a few different planets, one of which being Dathomir, the home of the Nightsisters and Nightbrothers, along with Darth Maul. If you're familiar with The Clone Wars animated series, you'll know that Dathomir isn't a place to trifle with. The Nightsisters and Nightbrothers are powerful enemies. As such, I'd recommend taking a trip to Zeffo first to gain some skill points before travelling to Dathomir.

Once you're on Dathomir, you'll want to follow the path in the image above to a location on the far end of the map. This is where you will find a work bench that allows you to upgrade your lightsaber. You won't need any special materials nor will you need to perform any prerequisite tasks. Just find the bench and interact with it and you'll automatically get your double-bladed lightsaber.

I'd be careful on the way there because you'll run in to several Nightbrothers, and they're definitely more challenging than anything else you come across in the opening hours.