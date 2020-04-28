What you need to know
- The Battle on Scarif update for Star Wars Battlefront II has a new release date.
- Players can expect the update to drop on April 29.
- In addition to titular Scarif, there are several new hero appearances that are being added in this update.
Star Wars Battlefront II fans, rejoice. While The Battle on Scarif update was previously pushed back, there's now a solid release date. The Battle on Scarif is scheduled to arrive in Star Wars Battlefront II on April 29!
In addition to the return of Scarif, several locations are joining the roster of Age of Rebellion Supremacy planets: Hoth, Death Star II, Tatooine, and Yavin 4. Several quality of life improvements are also being added in this update, which should allow for a smoother experience all around. You can take a look at the update in the video below.
There's also several new hero appearances. A new Darth Maul skin will change his appearance (including his lightsaber) to match how he looked in Star Wars: Rebels.
Additionally, (mild spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker ahead) Rey and Emperor Palpatine are also getting new skins. Palpatine's gives him a withered look and red robes like in the film. Meanwhile, Rey's is called Rey Skywalker and gives her the yellow lightsaber she activated at the end of the movie. At least here it'll actually get some use.
Across every era
Star Wars Battlefront II
A sprawling Star Wars feast
Star Wars Battlefront II covers every era of Star Wars films, allowing players to fight through the Clone Wars, the age of the Rebellion or the battles of the Resistance and the First Order.
