Star Wars Battlefront II fans, rejoice. While The Battle on Scarif update was previously pushed back, there's now a solid release date. The Battle on Scarif is scheduled to arrive in Star Wars Battlefront II on April 29!

In addition to the return of Scarif, several locations are joining the roster of Age of Rebellion Supremacy planets: Hoth, Death Star II, Tatooine, and Yavin 4. Several quality of life improvements are also being added in this update, which should allow for a smoother experience all around. You can take a look at the update in the video below.