After winning the Scottish League Cup earlier this season, St Johnstone will be hoping to make it a historic double by defeating Hibernian to lift the Scottish FA Cup today at Hampden Park. Don't miss a moment with our St Johnston vs Hibernian live stream guide.

It's been a season like no other for St Johnstone with Callum Davidson guiding the side to its maiden Scottish League Cup trophy in his first season at the helm.

Though the Saints league form tailed off in the second phase with just one win from their last five Premiership appearances, the Perth side could make it a season for the ages by becoming the first side outside of Rangers and Celtic to win both major cups since Aberdeen achieved the same feat in 1990.

Hibernian will be no pushover, though. The Hibees were the best-placed side in the Premiership outside of the Glasgow giants, finishing 18 points clear of today's opponents and marking their highest place finish since returning to the Premiership in 2017.

Adding a Scottish Cup to the trophy cabinet would really underline the improvement of Jack Ross's side after a disappointing seventh-place finish in the curtailed 2019-20 season.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Scottish Cup final clash between St Johnstone and Hibernian with our guide below.

St Johnston vs Hibernian: Where and when?

This Scottish Cup final game is taking place at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Originally scheduled for May 8, the game now takes place on Saturday, May 22 with kick-off set for 2pm BST.

That makes it a 9am ET / 6am PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 11pm AEST kick-off on Saturday night.

How to watch St Johnston vs Hibernian live in the UK

The Scottish Cup final will be broadcast free-to-air in the UK on BBC One Scotland as well as via BBC iPlayer. Premier Sports will also show the game for those who have an active subscription.

BBC iPlayer Stream the BBC's coverage of St Johnston vs Hibernian's Scottish Cup final clash for free online with BBC iPlayer. Free at BBC iPlayer Premier Sports Premier Sports also has UK broadcasting rights to this Scottish Cup final game plus a ton of other football content. Subscribe from £11 a month. £10.99 per month at Premier Sports

How to watch St Johnston vs Hibernian online in the U.S.

ESPN+ has exclusive coverage of Scottish football this season including this season-ending Scottish Cup final game. Plans start at just $5.99 per month. You can even bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 per month.

Kick-off for this game is at 9am ET / 6am PT.

ESPN+ You can watch the Scottish Cup final via ESPN+. Sign up now for $5.99 per month or bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month. From $5.99 per month at ESPN+

How to watch St Johnston vs Hibernian live in Canada

Canadian fans of Scottish football fans don't have it so easy as there's no official provider of live coverage in the region this season.

Your best bet is to use a VPN service as described below, set your location to a country on this page that has a live broadcast, and go from there.

How to watch St Johnston vs Hibernian live in Australia

If you're planning on watching the Scottish Cup final in Australia, then you'll need access to beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month.

Alternatively, you can also watch St Johnston vs Hibernian, as well as many other sports competitions, live via Kayo, the sports streaming specialists. The Basic Package costs $25 a month and there's also a two-week free trial.

Kick-off in Australia is at 11pm AEST on Saturday night.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports should be your go-to for this St Johnston vs Hibernian cup final clash in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. From $25 at Kayo Sports

How to watch St Johnston vs Hibernian online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Scottish Cup final in the above guide. If you're intent on watching St Johnston vs Hibernian but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Scottish Cup final. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN