5G has been one of the biggest talking points throughout this year's Mobile World Congress, and most recently, Sprint announced that it plans on enabling its 5G network for commercial use as early as May 2019.

When May rolls around, Sprint customers with compatible phones will be able to take advantage of the carrier's network in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Kansas City. Following that, Sprint will expand 5G to Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. "in the first half of 2019."

Across all of these nine cities, Sprint says it'll have 5G coverage over 1,000 square miles of the U.S.

