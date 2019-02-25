5G has been one of the biggest talking points throughout this year's Mobile World Congress, and most recently, Sprint announced that it plans on enabling its 5G network for commercial use as early as May 2019.
When May rolls around, Sprint customers with compatible phones will be able to take advantage of the carrier's network in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Kansas City. Following that, Sprint will expand 5G to Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. "in the first half of 2019."
Across all of these nine cities, Sprint says it'll have 5G coverage over 1,000 square miles of the U.S.
Commenting on the news, Sprint CEO Michel Combes said:
We're excited to play our part in advancing the next generation of wireless technology as we prepare to debut our mobile 5G service in nine markets. Even better, when combined with T-Mobile we will be able to roll out 5G in more places, more quickly, building an incredible nationwide 5G network that reaches underserved communities, accelerates competition, and drives new levels of U.S. innovation and progress.
Sprint's currently testing its 5G network in parts of Chicago, and in a video showcasing this, a top speed of 421.687Mbps is shown. That result comes from Sprint using 2 MIMO layers, and when the commercial launch happens in May, additional layers and Dual Connectivity will result in even faster speeds.
As for the devices that'll be able to tap into Sprint's 5G network, the first phone that you'll be able to buy is the LG V50 ThinQ 5G. Additionally, Sprint will also offer the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and a new mobile hotspot from HTC called the HTC 5G Hub.
LG V50 hands-on: Five Gs, five cameras, two screens, and so many questions