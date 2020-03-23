Sprint's OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is finally receiving the Android 10 update. The update has arrived in the U.S. four weeks after the EE version of the 5G-enabled smartphone was updated to Android 10 .

If you own a Sprint OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and have not received a notification regarding the update, you can try looking for the update manually by heading over to Settings > System > System updates. Alternatively, you can download the Android 10 update for your phone using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.

As per the official changelog, the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G brings a brand-new UI design, new Quick Settings customization feature, enhanced location permissions, and full screen gestures.

The 4G variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro, as well as the OnePlus 7, were updated to Android 10 in September last year, just a few weeks after Google rolled out Android 10 to its Pixel devices. In October, OnePlus announced that it would roll out the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in Q1 2020.