What you need to know
- The Android 10 update for Sprint's OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is finally rolling out.
- It brings a brand-new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, full screen gestures, and more.
- In case you haven't received an update notification yet, you can grab it using the Oxygen Updater app.
Sprint's OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is finally receiving the Android 10 update. The update has arrived in the U.S. four weeks after the EE version of the 5G-enabled smartphone was updated to Android 10.
If you own a Sprint OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and have not received a notification regarding the update, you can try looking for the update manually by heading over to Settings > System > System updates. Alternatively, you can download the Android 10 update for your phone using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.
As per the official changelog, the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G brings a brand-new UI design, new Quick Settings customization feature, enhanced location permissions, and full screen gestures.
The 4G variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro, as well as the OnePlus 7, were updated to Android 10 in September last year, just a few weeks after Google rolled out Android 10 to its Pixel devices. In October, OnePlus announced that it would roll out the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in Q1 2020.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
9 Disney+ shows and movies you should watch right now
The coronavirus has people spending more time indoors than they may be used to, but that doesn’t mean you have to be bored. Here are some of the best shows on Disney+ that you should be watching right now.
From the Editor's Desk: Call me, maybe?
We're all trying to get through this awful, strange time in our own ways. Here's how I'm doing it.
Samsung now sending Galaxy S20 autofocus fix update to U.S. phones, too
It's only been a couple days since Samsung released a camera-focused update for Exynos-powered international Galaxy S20s, but now the company has confirmed the same update will hit U.S. phones over the air starting now.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!