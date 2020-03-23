OnePlus 7 ProSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • The Android 10 update for Sprint's OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is finally rolling out.
  • It brings a brand-new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, full screen gestures, and more.
  • In case you haven't received an update notification yet, you can grab it using the Oxygen Updater app.

Sprint's OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is finally receiving the Android 10 update. The update has arrived in the U.S. four weeks after the EE version of the 5G-enabled smartphone was updated to Android 10.

Oneplus 7 Pro 5g Android 10 UpdateSource: Barman49 on Sprint Community

If you own a Sprint OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and have not received a notification regarding the update, you can try looking for the update manually by heading over to Settings > System > System updates. Alternatively, you can download the Android 10 update for your phone using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.

Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

As per the official changelog, the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G brings a brand-new UI design, new Quick Settings customization feature, enhanced location permissions, and full screen gestures.

The 4G variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro, as well as the OnePlus 7, were updated to Android 10 in September last year, just a few weeks after Google rolled out Android 10 to its Pixel devices. In October, OnePlus announced that it would roll out the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in Q1 2020.

Get More OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.