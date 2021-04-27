Spotify is expanding its podcasting business today by actually turning it into a business. As had been expected, the company today announced that it would be launching support for paid subscriptions.

From today in the U.S., Spotify will be leveraging its Anchor ownership to extend monetization opportunities to creators. They'll be able to upload subscriber-only episodes to Spotify and select other services. The company will sweeten the deal by allowing them to keep all their profits for the first two years, with a 5% take afterward.

You won't be able to sign up in the app, however, with an external website being necessary to subscribe to your favorite creators. Anchor co-founder Michael Mignano said, via TechCrunch: