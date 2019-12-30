After Twitter, Spotify has now announced its plans of banning political advertising on its platform. Unlike Twitter, however, Spotify will only "pause" political advertising early next year, across its ad-supported tier.

The move will only apply to the U.S., since the company does not run political ads in any other country. Spotify says it had to take the decision as it currently lacks the systems and tools require to review political ads.

The company said in a statement sent to Ad Age: