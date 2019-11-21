What you need to know
- Spotify free can now be played on your Amazon Alexa and Bose speakers.
- You'll need to first link Spotify via the Amazon Alexa app or make sure your Bose speakers firmware is up to date.
- Spotify is running a holiday promotion through the end of the year offering three months of Spotify Premium for $9.99.
Spotify free is spreading, and that's a good thing. Earlier this month we saw Spotify add the ability for free users to listen through Sonos speakers. Now, Spotify is taking it two steps further adding the same functionality for Amazon Alexa and Bose speakers.
For Bose users, make sure that you've updated to the latest firmware and Spotify app. Then you'll be able to open the Spotify app and use Spotify Connect to choose your Bose speaker from the list and start playing music on it.
If you have an Alexa speaker, you'll need to set up Spotify in the Amazon Alexa app first. To do this, open the app, tap on Settings, select Music, and then click Link New Service. From the list, you'll want to choose Spotify, and then you can set it as your default service. Now, you'll be able to ask Alexa to play Spotify radio stations, your Discover Weekly, or even custom-made playlists.
Speaking of custom-made playlists, Spotify also announced the Soundtrack your Ride feature just recently that will create a personalized playlist for your road trip. Plus, if you're looking to step up to Spotify Premium, you can jump in on this excellent holiday promotion to get three months for $9.99 if you subscribe before the end of the year.
Spotify isn't the only music streaming service spreading its wings. Earlier this week, Amazon Music also announced that it was expanding its free ad-supported service to more devices including Android, Fire TV, iOS, and even on the web. It's fantastic to see free services compete and spread to more platforms, especially in time for the holidays.
