Spotify down: Music streaming site goes down in Europe

What you need to know
- Spotify is currently inaccessible in most parts of Europe.
- Users are unable to stream music or access playlists, or are being logged out of their accounts.
- We're yet to get an official statement from Spotify.
Spotify is facing an outage that is predominantly affecting users in Europe. According to DownDetector, the service is inaccessible in the region right now. Users have been logged out of their accounts and are unable to log back in, and those that still have an active session are unable to stream music.
The Spotify Status Twitter account has confirmed the outage, and is investigating the issue right now:
For what it's worth, I'm able to use the service just fine here in India, so for now it looks like the issue is limited to Europe. Running into issues with streaming music on Spotify? Let us know in the comments below.
