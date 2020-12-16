Spotify down: Music streaming site goes down in Europe

Spotify is facing an outage that is predominantly affecting users in Europe. According to DownDetector, the service is inaccessible in the region right now. Users have been logged out of their accounts and are unable to log back in, and those that still have an active session are unable to stream music.

The Spotify Status Twitter account has confirmed the outage, and is investigating the issue right now:

We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We'll keep you posted. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) December 16, 2020

For what it's worth, I'm able to use the service just fine here in India, so for now it looks like the issue is limited to Europe. Running into issues with streaming music on Spotify? Let us know in the comments below.