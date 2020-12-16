Here they are! Shop all of Amazon's Holiday Deals starting now

Sigh

Spotify down: Music streaming site goes down in Europe

Unable to stream music on Spotify in Europe? You're not the only one.
Harish Jonnalagadda

Spotify on the Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Spotify is currently inaccessible in most parts of Europe.
  • Users are unable to stream music or access playlists, or are being logged out of their accounts.
  • We're yet to get an official statement from Spotify.

Spotify is facing an outage that is predominantly affecting users in Europe. According to DownDetector, the service is inaccessible in the region right now. Users have been logged out of their accounts and are unable to log back in, and those that still have an active session are unable to stream music.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The Spotify Status Twitter account has confirmed the outage, and is investigating the issue right now:

For what it's worth, I'm able to use the service just fine here in India, so for now it looks like the issue is limited to Europe. Running into issues with streaming music on Spotify? Let us know in the comments below.

Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
View in 3D

Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D

Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.