Sam Fisher is back. No, not in a new Splinter Cell game but he's again being called in to help the Ghosts. In a new story adventure in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, players will again get the chance to work with this legendary operative. We don't know many details right now but the update is called Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deep State.

You can check out the teaser trailer for Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deep State below. In it, you'll get to hear Michael Ironside once again voice Sam Fisher, as he goes over some of the recent events in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, amusingly addressing many player complaints.