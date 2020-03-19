Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deep StateSource: Ubisoft

Sam Fisher is back. No, not in a new Splinter Cell game but he's again being called in to help the Ghosts. In a new story adventure in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, players will again get the chance to work with this legendary operative. We don't know many details right now but the update is called Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deep State.

You can check out the teaser trailer for Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deep State below. In it, you'll get to hear Michael Ironside once again voice Sam Fisher, as he goes over some of the recent events in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, amusingly addressing many player complaints.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is set to arrive on March 24. We don't know exactly what else is included in this new mission but fortunately, players shouldn't be waiting too long to find out.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse and hostile open world. The game can be played solo or with up to four players. You'll discover Auroa, a mysterious island where the most technically advanced facilities meet untamed nature.

