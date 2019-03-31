Before we start this review, I'll go ahead and say that clear cases usually aren't my jam. There's nothing inherently wrong with them, it's just never been a case style that I've been particularly drawn to. There are a lot of people that'd disagree with me, however, and for them, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is one of the best Galaxy S10 cases out there. It has a wonderful fit and finish, doesn't obstruct any of the S10's design, and comes in at a price I think most people will be happy with. Want more info? Here's the full review.

Spigen makes some of the best cases on the market, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that the company's years of experience shine through with the Ultra Hybrid. The case is incredibly well-built, featuring a rigid frame to keep the S10 safe, button covers that feel great to press, and precise cutouts with some extra wiggle room for the USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack to ensure all of your accessories work properly.

The "hybrid" name is here because the Ultra Hybrid is made out of two materials — a TPU bumper and a hard PC back. This results in the case offering great protection from drops and falls and incredible grip to give you a more secure hold on the phone. Around front, the edges are raised ever so slightly over the screen to keep it safe from scratches/cracks. A few other things the Ultra Hybrid gets right: It's not the thinnest case around, but considering the level of protection you're getting, it's a good, slim profile.

Wireless charging, including the S10's WirelessPower Share feature, works just fine with the case on.

Along with the Crystal Clear color pictured in this review, there's also a Matte Black variant which adds a black accent to the frame and around the camera cutout.

For $12 or $13 depending on which color you get, the Ultra Hybrid is easy on the wallet. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S10 What I don't like

I like just about everything that the Spigen Ultra Hybrid sets out to do, but there are a couple of small complaints that I have. This isn't anything new, but since the Ultra Hybrid is a clear case, expect to get fingerprint smudges on the back as you use it throughout the day. I will say that they're not super noticeable on the Flamingo Pink Galaxy S10 I'm using, but you will need to wipe it off every now and then to keep it looking clean. And, if I want to get real nit-picky, the Ultra Hybrid isn't always the easiest to take on and off. This is due to the rigidness of the case's frame, but you need that rigidity there to get the level of protection it offers. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S10 Should you buy it?