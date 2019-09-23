There are over 130 cases in my apartment at this moment. Some are thick, some are thin, some are clear and some are colored, but none manage to stir my nostalgia quite like the Spigen Neo Hybrid. The texture on the back is excellent, the two-tone color schemes are always so much more fun that the tired black on dull we see from most dual-layer cases, and it's seen my phone through chaotic days and nights running around TV stations and theme parks. There have been plenty of new, cutting-edge cases to emerge this year, but this award-winning series endures with good grip and protection at a great price. How are you doing, Herringbone? I've missed you!

Still awesome Spigen Neo Hybrid Best of both worlds: thin and functional. The Neo Hybrid series has been a winner for years, and after dabbling with a waved texture, Spigen has returned to the tried and true Herringbone texture. $13 at Amazon

The Good Great fit and grip

Good protection in a slim package

Sophisticated look

Affordable price The Bad Harder to slip on and off than previous generations

Color options could be better matched to Note colors

Spigen Neo Hybrid Note 10+ Case Enduring the test of time

We've been raving about the Neo Hybrid for years — and I've personally rocked them on my phones since the HTC 10, if you remember that chamfered loveliness. There's a reason I love this case series: it's slim but sturdy and the Herringbone texture on the back is grippy in the hand but still shallow enough to use phone grips like the Spigen Style Ring POP or a PopSocket. Speaking of that Herringbone texture, it was swapped out for a deeper wave pattern on the S10 Neo Hybrid, but has returned full force for the Note 10+ and I'm pleased as punch to hear it. It's a wonderful texture that helps add a level of sophistication to the case, especially when paired with the two-tone color palettes Spigen uses here, and it's grippy without being a dirt magnet, though I do have sweat dry in the grooves now and then on really hot days. Spigen Neo Hybrid Note 10+ Case What feels stale

I can see why Spigen wanted to make changes with the S10 version earlier this year: the Neo Hybrid is reliable but can feel a little stale after four years. While I'm happy Herringbone is sticking around, there are still some improvements to be made to the Neo Hybrid, especially in regards to the case's sides and its polycarbonate frame. Part of what I loved on the S9+ version of the Neo Hybrid was that it was easy to slip on and off without having to completely disassemble the case, something you couldn't really say for the S10 and still can't say for the Note 10+. The two layers are easy enough to pull apart — though at times I do worry I'll snap the back crossbeam in half — but being able to easily slip the case on and off when I swap my SIM between my Note 10+ and Pixel 3a would be very helpful, as would some grooves or texturing on the polycarbonate sides, which can feel slick in the hand when sweaty. Spigen Neo Hybrid Note 10+ Case

The Neo Hybrid case is reliable, if a little old hat. It's like that one jacket from high school that you still pull out every fall even though you have newer, nicer looking coats you could wear to the coffee shop or the corner bar. It feels like home, and brings a familiar comfort to a new, unfamiliar phone. 4 out of 5 For the price, it's hard to find a dual-layer case that looks better and feels better than the Neo Hybrid. If you've used one before, the Note 10 model keeps up the tradition of excellence. If you haven't used one before, now's as good a time as ever to start.

