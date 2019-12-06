What you need to know
- The Note 10+ is the 256 GB variant with a black and red theme, including a red S Pen.
- The UI also is Star Wars-themed with custom icons, wallpapers, and more.
- Pre-orders are open now for $1,299 at Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy, with a release slated for December 13.
Fans of Star Wars and Samsung will both be delighted that the Star Wars Special Edition, announced mid-November, is ready for pre-order. The red and black colored Galaxy Note 10+ with 256GB storage is factory unlocked and can be pre-ordered for $1,299 and is slated to ship December 13.
Not only are you getting an impressive device in the Galaxy Note 10+, but you'll have a very unique looking phone. The Star Wars Special Edition is sporting the dark side of the force as a black device with red accents and a red S Pen. Sealed up along with the phone in the Sith-inspired box are a set of color-coordinating Galaxy Buds, an embossed leather Kylo Ren-themed case, and a metal collectors badge.
The UI is also getting its own special treatment with the matching color scheme trim for its Star Wars theme. There are custom icons, wallpapers, lock screens, and even special animations with Kylo Ren greetings at startup.
Are you ready to turn to the dark side?
Looking for recruits
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Star Wars Special Edition
Are you next in line?
Aside from the amazing pack and theming for the device, the Galaxy Note 10+ is one of the best phones on the market. Its edge-to-edge display, S Pen, and top of the lines specs help to make this not only a device that will help you get all you want done, but also let you catch every scene of Star Wars.
