For businesses that use Southwest for flights for themselves and their employees, the company has just launched a new bonus point offer to make its business credit card a lot more enticing. New cardholders of the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card can now earn 100,000 bonus points: earn 70,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months and an additional 30,000 points after you spend $25,000 on purchases in the first 6 months.

You are also able to distribute employee cards at no additional cost, and their spending count towards earning introductory bonus points as well as earning points on all of their purchases as well. The card is designed to earn you more on your everyday business spending: earn 3 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines® purchases and 2 points per $1 spent on social media and search engine advertising, Internet, cable and phone services. After that, earn 1 point per $1 spent on everything else.

The card also includes some perks. Get an additional 9,000 bonus points after your Cardmember anniversary, inflight WiFi credits. Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit, and 4 upgraded boardings per year.

if you and your team are frequent flyers of Southwest, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card is a solid business credit card to integrate into your spending strategy. The 100,000 bonus is a limited time offer, so hop on board before it departs.