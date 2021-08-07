Read on for your full guide to getting a live stream, and watch South Africa v British & Irish Lions Third Test rugby online from anywhere.

Can the British & Irish Lions seal a tour victory this evening as their tour of South Africa reaches its conclusion in Cape Town.

The Springboks managed to save the series last weekend, after winning 27-9 in a scrapy, yet fiery encounter as the hosts came from behind in the first half to level the tour.

That defeat has prompted coach Warren Gatland to make several changes to his side for this decisive final match, with Bundee Aki handed a Lions Test debut at inside centre.

The rejigged lineup also sees Liam Williams replace Stuart Hogg at full-back, Josh Adams given his Lions Test debut on the right-wing in place of Anthony Watson, while Henshaw is given the nod at outside centre at the expense of Chris Harris.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has been dealt a huge blow with key stars Pieter-Steph du Toit and Faf de Klerk both sidelined with injury.

It's set to be an unmissable clash for rugby fans with everything on the line - read on for full details on how to get a South Africa v British & Irish Lions Third Test live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

South Africa v British & Irish Lions Third Test: Where and when?

This match is set to take place at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday, August 7.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm SAST local time so that's a 5pm BST start for folks tuning in from the UK and a 12pm ET / 9am PT start for those in the US. For Rugby fans Down Under it's a 2am AEST Sunday morning kick off.

How to watch the Lions Tour online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, Irish, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Third Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.