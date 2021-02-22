What you need to know
- A leaked image shows what is reportedly Sony's next flagship wireless earbuds.
- The WF-1000XM4 may receive a design overhaul for an easier fit.
- Available details include a battery life of 24-hours with the charging case as well as active noise cancellation.
Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones in the industry, and for a while you couldn't have that conversation without bringing up the Sony WF-1000XM3, assuming you could remember the name. Launching in mid-2019, the earbuds are still a great option for those of you looking for a great pair of ANC earbuds, but as the competition heats up, it's time for a follow-up.
A leaked image has appeared from a user on Reddit of what reportedly could be the WF-1000XM4, showing a new design that looks more like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. That's definitely not a bad thing, and while the current model offers a great design, some may find the large surface area of the buds a bit awkward and garish. This newer design appears a lot more inconspicuous.
The more compact design has a very Sony look to it and appears to have a matte black finish with copper accents, similar to the WF-1000XM3. Sony seems to have moved the hole for the noise reduction microphone to the edge of the device, with an interesting protrusion coming from the side. Whether one or both of these is used for active noise cancellation remains to be seen, at least until there's an official announcement from Sony. The outer surface area looks to be taken up completely by what could be a touchpad for controls.
So far there's not much information on specs. The leaker claims to have a box sleeve from the units' packaging, displaying 6 hours of battery life, and an additional 18 hours from the charging case. Those numbers match that of the current model, and there's still no saying whether or not the leak is legit, so take this with a grain of salt. Still, given the amount of time that's passed since Sony has launched a follow-up to its flagship ANC earbuds, it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility that we could receive a new model sometime soon. With any luck, a more compact appearance will translate to a smaller case as well.
