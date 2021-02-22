What you need to know A leaked image shows what is reportedly Sony's next flagship wireless earbuds.

The WF-1000XM4 may receive a design overhaul for an easier fit.

Available details include a battery life of 24-hours with the charging case as well as active noise cancellation.

Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones in the industry, and for a while you couldn't have that conversation without bringing up the Sony WF-1000XM3, assuming you could remember the name. Launching in mid-2019, the earbuds are still a great option for those of you looking for a great pair of ANC earbuds, but as the competition heats up, it's time for a follow-up. A leaked image has appeared from a user on Reddit of what reportedly could be the WF-1000XM4, showing a new design that looks more like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. That's definitely not a bad thing, and while the current model offers a great design, some may find the large surface area of the buds a bit awkward and garish. This newer design appears a lot more inconspicuous.