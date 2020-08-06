Sony has announced the WH1000XM4, its newest pair of wireless headphones. It will be the sequel to the WH1000XM3, an older but still decent pair of headphones that we thought were some of Sony's best.

Mike Fasulo, president, and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America said:

Our industry-leading noise-canceling has continued to wow the world, and this new model takes that incredible technology even further. Sony was the pioneer behind noise-canceling technology back in 1995, and that 25 years of experience has helped us drive the industry forward and offer best-in-class audio products.

Sony WH1000XM4 features and improvements

If you've ever purchased a pair of top-end headphones in 2020, you know what to expect. The XM4 has a stylish, foldable design with pressure-relieving earpads, the battery life lasts for up to 30 hours with a quick charging option. It's also NFC compatible. The Sony MX4 will come with what Sony says its best-ever noise cancelation. Naturally, it's ANC so it works in real-time, filtering out the world as you listen to your music.

It plays nice with Google services like Assistant and the newly announced 'Fast Pair'. Speaking of Assistant, there are a lot of smart features here. Sony's added speak-to-chat, a feature that intelligently reduces the audio coming from your headphones when you're engaged in a conversation. As an extension of these smart features, the headphones will also adjust sound depending on your location, whether you're at the workplace or the gym. It'll also detect whether you're wearing it and adjust power output to keep that battery long-lasting.

Sony WH1000XM4 price and availability

The WH1000XM4 will retail for $349 at launch. They will be sold on Amazon, Best Buy, and select other retailers from August 21.