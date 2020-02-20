Sony Xperia L4Source: Sony

Ahead of its online-only global launch event next week, Sony today announced the latest addition to its Xperia L line of smartphones. The new Xperia L4 isn't a massive upgrade over the Xperia L3 in terms of hardware, but it happens to be Sony's first smartphone to have a waterdrop notch display.

The Xperia L4 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with the same ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio as the flagship Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 smartphones. Sadly, however, the rest of the phone's hardware isn't all that impressive. The Xperia L4 runs on the same MediaTek Helio P22 chipset as the Xperia L3, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

In the camera department, Sony's latest Xperia smartphone has a triple-camera array at the back. It uses a 13MP main lens, 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch at the top of the phone's display houses an 8MP camera for selfies.

The Xperia L4 packs a 3,580mAh battery with fast charging support, which is a small upgrade over the 3,300mAh cell inside its predecessor. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sony says the Xperia L4 will hit "select markets" this spring in Black and Blue colors. Its pricing, however, hasn't been confirmed yet.

