MWC 2019 is right around the corner, and that means we'll soon be faced with smartphone announcement after smartphone announcement. Just ahead of the big mobile trade show, renders and specs for a new Sony phone have completely leaked.

The device you're looking at is called the Sony Xperia L3, a successor to last year's Xperia L2. Similar to the L2, the L3 is shaping up to be an affordable/low-end smartphone option.

On the front of the phone is a 5.7-inch 18:9 LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720. The front-facing camera is said to be an 8MP sensor with a 13MP + 2MP dual camera combo being used for the rear setup. Other reported specs include a MediaTek processor, 32GB of expandable storage, 3,300 mAh battery, and USB-C for charging.

Interestingly enough, it's noted that the Xperia L3 will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo instead of Pie. That'll be awfully disappointing considering that Pie's been available since August 2018, so hopefully Sony will be able to get an update pushed out ASAP if that turns out to be the case.

The Xperia L3 will reportedly cost €199, keeping it in line with the L2.

