Sony's smartphones don't get a lot of love these days, but if you ask me, they're incredibly underrated — in fact, the recently announced Xperia 1 III might end up being one of the best Android phones of 2021. Aesthetically, this phone looks like any of its predecessors, with roughly the same squared-off design and extra-tall aspect ratio. However, under the hood, this looks to be one of the few remaining high-end phones that cater to fans of both new and old features.

The Xperia 1 III has an impressive spec sheet, helmed by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 processor, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS storage. That storage is expandable via microSD, something that's become increasingly difficult to find in high-end phones over the last year, and as a bonus, you even get a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones.

With LG out of the mobile space, it's more important than ever to have worthwhile competition with legacy hardware features.

As is always the case with Sony's flagship Xperia line, the Xperia 1 III also features a 4K display in the cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. For the first time, that display is 120Hz with a 240Hz touch sampling rate that ensures the phone will feel ultra-responsive — something that'll particularly benefit competitive gamers.

This mix of modern and legacy hardware accoutrements makes the Xperia 1 III immediately compelling to a particular subset of users who have felt let down by the dwindling feature set on more mainstream phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Especially with LG's departure from the mobile space, it's crucial to have more worthwhile competition offering pro-grade options in the high-end space.

The Xperia 1 III's perks don't end with a simple headphone jack and microSD slot, though. Instead, it undercuts even Sony's pricier offering, the Xperia Pro, by packing extremely similar video monitoring tools. With either phone, you can connect your dedicated mirrorless or cinema camera via HDMI (in the case of the Xperia 1 III, you'll need an HDMI to USB-C adapter) and take full advantage of the 4K HDR display to get a real-time look at your footage, and even stream or upload your footage over 5G.