LG wasn't the only big consumer electronics company that struggled to sell its phones during the second quarter of the year. Japanese conglomerate Sony also saw its smartphone sales decline by 15% compared to the previous quarter. More importantly, the company shipped just 0.9 million smartphones between April and June this year, slipping below the 1 million mark for the first time.

The smartphone business, which is a part of the company's Electronics Products & Solutions segment, brought in $4.45 billion (483.9 billion yen) in revenue during the quarter, down from $5.23 billion (568.2 billion yen) a year earlier. While the company had forecasted in April that it would sell 5 million Xperia smartphones this year, it now expects to sell only 4 million units. Last year, the company shipped 6.5 million phones.

As always, the company's imaging division performed well during the quarter, with sales increasing by 14% year-on-year. Operating income also went up from $267 million (29 billion yen) to $455 million (49.5 billion yen). The increase in operating income has been attributed to strong sales of image sensors for smartphones.

PlayStation 4 sales also witnessed a higher than expected drop during the quarter, with shipments of just 3.2 million units. As a result, Sony has downgraded its shipment forecast for the whole year from 16 million to 15 million. The Game and Network Services segment clocked sales of $4.21 billion (457.5 billion yen) in Q1 FY19, down from $4.34 billion (472.1 billion yen) last year.