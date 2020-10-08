What you need to know
- 99% of PS4 games will be backward compatible on PS5 according to Sony.
- Your library of titles will automatically show up once you log in.
- You can buy a PS5 now ahead of its release on November 12, 2020.
We've known for several months that the PS5 is backward compatible with PS4 games, but cagey responses and half answers from Sony led to a lot of confusion surrounding the state of backward compatibility on PS5. According to Sony, who reaffirmed its commitment to PS5 backward compatibility 99% of PS4 games will work on PS5.
Sony Senior Vice President of Platform Planning and Management Hideaki Nishino confirmed this to Game Informer, quelling any fears otherwise. In addition, your library of PS4 games will automatically show up on PS5 once you login to your account.
Approximately 99 percent of the thousands of PS4 titles, both catalog and newly published, will be playable on PS5, and we're excited about supporting our PlayStation community as they transition from PS4 to PS5 when they're ready.
Despite this, Sony still wants to focus on looking ahead in the years to come, and it plans on differentiating itself from Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with its exclusives.
"Our creators at SIE Worldwide Studios take pride in challenging themselves to delight PlayStation fans with new experiences that push past player expectations for what games can be – that will only continue on PS5," Nishino said. "The lineup of exclusive games from Worldwide Studios at launch and beyond is by far the strongest that we've ever had on a new console. Launching PS5 with games like Marvel's Spider-Man and Demon's Souls is just the beginning. Fans can look forward to Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more, as well as the new God of War title we teased in our September event. Exclusivity is a key differentiator for us, but we also believe quality of games is an even more important criteria. And when we look at Worldwide Studios, the quality of their work really shines through in each individual game, and I think that's what speaks most to our fans as well."
Hopefully this helps assuage concerns for anyone with a large preexisting games library on PS4. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition release on November 12, 2020 for $499 and $399, respectively.
Coming soon
PS5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
PS5 is the place to be for exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West. Get yours before they sell out. The standard PS5 boasts a disc drive so that you can play 4K Blue-ray DVDs and use your physical PS4 games through backward combability. This comes at a higher price tag than the Digital Edition.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus 8T design officially revealed ahead of October 14 launch
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shed light on some of the design features of the company's upcoming 8T flagship phone. The phone will be officially unveiled on October 14.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Is the Galaxy S20 FE the best Android phone of 2020?
The Galaxy S20 FE is a seriously impressive device. Between its high-end specs and competitive price, is it a contender for the best Android phone of the year?
Get ready for the PS5 with these controllers
With a new generation of gaming comes new games and new hardware, but some of your old controllers can be used with the PS5 — sort of. Here's the best PS5 controllers you should look at grabbing.