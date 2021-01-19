What you need to know
- Sony Santa Monica is one of the 13 studios in Sony Worldwide Studios.
- Sony Santa Monica is primarily known for its work on the God of War franchise, with an untitled new entry slated to arrive later in 2021.
- Sony Santa Monica is now hiring for an "unannounced" game, which appears to be something new entirely.
Sony Santa Monica is an iconic part of Sony Worldwide Studios, well known for its work on the God of War franchise. Most recently, the studio released the 2018 God of War and an (as yet untitled) new God of War game is currently set to arrive in 2021 on the PS5. Now, it appears that the studio may be pivoting to also work on a completely new project.
Sony Santa Monica is hiring for an unannounced game, which you can see via the post on Twitter below.
Now, it's possible that this is just a sneaky way of referring to the next God of War game, which despite being widely referred to as God of War: Ragnarok, does not actually have a title. The phrasing here makes this unlikely though, meaning that we might get to see a new IP from Sony Santa Monica at some point in the coming years.
In the meantime, assuming it makes it without delay, we'll be experiencing the next adventure of Kratos and Atreus later in 2021. It could end up being one of the best PS5 games but it's currently unknown as to whether or not this game is being developed as a cross-generation title like Horizon Forbidden West.
Best of the gen
God of War
A father-son journey
God of War is a soft reboot, taking Kratos to a new land of Norse Myth as he struggles in older age to teach his brash son how not to repeat his mistakes. The world design, combat and story are all simply top-notch, this is a PS4 game you have to play if you've somehow missed it before now.
