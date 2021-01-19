Sony Santa Monica is an iconic part of Sony Worldwide Studios, well known for its work on the God of War franchise. Most recently, the studio released the 2018 God of War and an (as yet untitled) new God of War game is currently set to arrive in 2021 on the PS5. Now, it appears that the studio may be pivoting to also work on a completely new project.

Sony Santa Monica is hiring for an unannounced game, which you can see via the post on Twitter below.

🔥 HOT JOB: ART DIRECTOR 🔥



We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title!



If you’ve got what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver best-in-class visual quality, apply here 👉 https://t.co/HBV4G97OtI #SMSCareers #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/IkzVzcvCJV — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) January 19, 2021

Now, it's possible that this is just a sneaky way of referring to the next God of War game, which despite being widely referred to as God of War: Ragnarok, does not actually have a title. The phrasing here makes this unlikely though, meaning that we might get to see a new IP from Sony Santa Monica at some point in the coming years.

In the meantime, assuming it makes it without delay, we'll be experiencing the next adventure of Kratos and Atreus later in 2021. It could end up being one of the best PS5 games but it's currently unknown as to whether or not this game is being developed as a cross-generation title like Horizon Forbidden West.