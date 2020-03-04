God of War giantSource: Sony

What you need to know

  • Shannon Studstill was the head of Sony Santa Monica, a studio well-known for God of War.
  • Google announced today that Shannon is leaving to become head of a new Stadia studio in California.
  • This brings Stadia Games and Entertainment to three studios.

While Google's Stadia gaming platform continues to come under criticism, Google is expanding its teams of developers to make Stadia-exclusive games. In a press release, Google announced that Shannon Studstill, head of Sony Santa Monica, is leaving to join Google as head of a new studio in Playa Vista, California.

Shannon is a veteran of the industry who has been with Sony for several years. Sony Santa Monica's most recent game, God of War (2018) sold over 10 million copies and was critically acclaimed.

With this new studio alongside the prior Montreal studio and the recently-acquired Typhoon Games, Stadia Games and Entertainment now consists of three game development studios.

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.