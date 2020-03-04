What you need to know
- Shannon Studstill was the head of Sony Santa Monica, a studio well-known for God of War.
- Google announced today that Shannon is leaving to become head of a new Stadia studio in California.
- This brings Stadia Games and Entertainment to three studios.
While Google's Stadia gaming platform continues to come under criticism, Google is expanding its teams of developers to make Stadia-exclusive games. In a press release, Google announced that Shannon Studstill, head of Sony Santa Monica, is leaving to join Google as head of a new studio in Playa Vista, California.
Shannon is a veteran of the industry who has been with Sony for several years. Sony Santa Monica's most recent game, God of War (2018) sold over 10 million copies and was critically acclaimed.
With this new studio alongside the prior Montreal studio and the recently-acquired Typhoon Games, Stadia Games and Entertainment now consists of three game development studios.
