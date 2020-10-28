The PS5 is just a couple of weeks away and now, Sony is sharing the global launch ad for the PS5. The ad eschews any particular games and is instead focused oni themes of overcoming peril and human exploration. It's narrated by Travis Scott, PlayStation's newest strategic creative partner .

It's pretty in line with past PS5 ads, which have all been about immersion and excitement coming with the new console.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global launch on November 19. Some of the different launch games include Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.