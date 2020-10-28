What you need to know
- Sony has unveiled the launch ad for the arrival of the PS5.
- It doesn't focus on any games but instead showcases the theme of human exploration.
- It's also narrated by Travis Scott, a strategic creative partner at PlayStation.
The PS5 is just a couple of weeks away and now, Sony is sharing the global launch ad for the PS5. The ad eschews any particular games and is instead focused oni themes of overcoming peril and human exploration. It's narrated by Travis Scott, PlayStation's newest strategic creative partner.
It's pretty in line with past PS5 ads, which have all been about immersion and excitement coming with the new console.
The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global launch on November 19. Some of the different launch games include Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
The remake
Demon's Souls
The one that started it all
If you like Souls-like then you have Demon's Souls to thank. If you want to play this cult classic, you soon will be able to thanks to a PS5 remaster launching with the console. It's available for pre-order now.
Grab a console
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 Activities look to revolutionize exactly how players interact with their games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
