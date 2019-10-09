According to a report from Video Games Chronicle, Sony has laid off "dozens" of employees at Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe (SIEE). These layoffs were internally announced at the same time that new PlayStation 5 information was revealed via PlayStation Blog and an interview with Wired.

Video Games Chronicle was told by several affected employees that this move is part of an attempt to unify the different branches of SIE. In the past, different branches had completely different marketing teams. At least one employee affected by the layoffs has been outspoken on Twitter regarding the timing of these layoffs, stating in a now-deleted Tweet that "I hate that this is going to be drowned out by the #PS5 announcement."

This comes at a time when Sony is changing a fair bit, with big additions and a price slash arriving for PlayStation Now. Additionally, Shawn Layden, former Chairman of Sony Worldwide Studios, left Sony per the official PlayStation Twitter account. There has been no further statement from Shawn Layden, though he remains active in liking different Tweets on Twitter.

We'd like to extend our condolences to any SIEE employees affected by these layoffs and we hope you find new jobs soon. Aaron Greenberg of Xbox commented on Twitter and noted that Xbox was hiring for several positions in the Seattle area.