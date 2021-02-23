What you need to know
- Sony announcd a new State of Play for February 25 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
- The show will be about 30 minutes long, featuring new titles and games previously announced.
- There will be no hardware or business-related announcements.
Sony is bringing back the State of Play PlayStation showcase format for 2021 with a State of Play coming on February 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m ET. The event will feature 10 games, which will be a mix of PS4 and PS5 titles, including new games and some games that were first announced back at Sony's June 2020 PS5 showcase, the Future of Gaming. This show will be 30 minutes long "give or take."
Sony shared quite a bit of PlayStation news today, with the official announcement of the next iteration of PSVR being designed for the PS5. Additionally, Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed out of 2021 due to development being impacted by the global pandemic, while Days Gone is leading a "slate" of new PlayStation titles being ported over to PC.
Some of the PlayStation Studios titles still on track to release later in the year for PlayStation platforms include Returnal on April 30, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on June 11 (with multiple editions available for preorder) and Horizon Forbidden West sometime in the second half of the year. A new God of War game is also on the way but we'll have to wait and see if it's actually released in 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
