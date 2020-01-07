Sony has announced its new 8K LED TVs at CES 2020, as well as new 4K TVs in both OLED and LED.

Sony Electronics Inc. today announced new Z8H 8K LED, A8H and MASTER Series A9S OLED, and X950H and X900H 4K LED televisions. Offering a premium viewing experience consumers have come to expect from Sony, this new lineup features proprietary technologies previously only found in Sony's MASTER Series models. These new televisions aim to deliver the most immersive viewing experience in their class, with evolving technologies and premium large screens, created to deliver content the way creators intended.

The new TVs feature Sony's X1 Picture Processor, and TRILUMINOS Display technology, as well as a new Ambient Optimization feature to customize and calibrate your sound based on the environment.

The new Z8H is an 8K LED that comes in 85 and 75-inch models, featuring the above tech as well as new Frame Tweeter technology, which vibrates the frame of your TV to emit sound, so it feels like the sound is coming directly from the screen! It features the above-mentioned tech as well as a backlit remote, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It's also compatible with 4K up to 120fps!

There's also a new MASTER Series A9S sized at 48" for customers who want a smaller option, as well as the A8H in 65 and 55-inch variants.

On the 4K front, Sony announced a new X950H, a full LED TV that comes in 85, 75, 65, 66 and 49 inches, again featuring the X1 Picture Processor, and X-Wide Angle Technology.

Finally, there's a new X900H model in 85, 75, 65 and 55-inch variants. Again these are 4K LED TVs aimed at the mid-range market. They feature diamond-cut bezels for slim design and also support 4K up to 120fps.

All of Sony's new TVs work with Smart Speakers including Google Home and Amazon Alexa. They are also all compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. All of the new models are powered by Android TV and feature Google Assistant, Google Play Store and built-in Chromecast.

For a full rundown of Sony's new range of 4K and 8K TVs, check out the press release here.