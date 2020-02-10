Following similar announcements by LG, ZTE, and Ericsson last week, Sony today confirmed that it has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at the Mobile World Congress this year.

Here's what the company said in a statement posted on its website:

Sony has been closely monitoring the evolving situation following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30th, 2020. As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Sony says it will now be announcing "exciting product news" at the scheduled time of 8:30 AM (CET) on February 24 via the official Xperia YouTube channel. The company is expected to introduce a few new phones at its press conference, including a 5G-enabled flagship phone powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Amazon too has decided to pull out from the Mobile World Congress due to the outbreak. GSMA, which is organizing the event, has issued a new statement about additional measures that are being put in place to ensure the safety of both attendees and exhibitors at MWC 2020. The new measures include a ban on travelers from the Hubei province, temperature screening, and requiring attendees to self-certify that they haven't been in contact with any person infected with Coronavirus.

