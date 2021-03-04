What you need to know New images and information about the Sonos Roam have just leaked days before its official launch.

The Sonos Roam will come in two colors, weigh roughly one pound, and have an optional wireless charging dock.

The new speaker will be announced on March 9th, with an official release set for April 20th.

The cat is out of the bag. The Verge has just received images and information on the upcoming Sonos Roam just days before it's set to be officially announced. The new speaker will be the company's first attempt at a truly portable Bluetooth speaker after the Sonos Move, which was one of the best smart speakers, but frankly too big and heavy to be truly portable.