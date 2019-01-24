Since it was founded in 2002, Sonos has been focused on creating high-end, easy-to-use audio products for the home. As we've seen over the years, this has included things like smart speakers, soundbars, subwoofers, and more. Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, Sonos is in the process of creating its first gadget that can be used anywhere.

More specifically, Sonos is creating a pair of headphones.

"People familiar with the plans" shared this news and said that Sonos is looking to target the high-end/premium market. If the company wants to compete with the likes of the Bose QC35 and Sony WH-1000XM3, that means we'll likely see a price around $300 - $350.

The headphones are reportedly still in the early stages of development, with the report saying they could be released by some point next year in 2020. That's still a good while to wait, but if the headphones are like any of Sonos's recent products, they'll be well worth it.

Would you rock a pair of Sonos headphones?

