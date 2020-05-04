What you need to know
- The Sonos Playbar was originally released in 2013.
- Aside from a visual upgrade, Dolby Atmos, and Apple AirPlay 2 are among the rumored updates as well.
- The Sonos Play:5 and Sub are expected to receive an update as well.
Sonos is much loved by audiophiles, and the Playbar is one of the reasons for the love, but it lacks in some of the newer tech that is out there. Thankfully, it seems that the long-awaited update to the Playbar may finally be on the horizon.
According to a report from Zatz Not Funny, the Sonos Playbar — originally released in 2013 — will be getting its overdue update on May 6 at the Sonos event. The revised Playbar has some welcomed additions rumored, such as Dolby Atmos as well as Apple AirPlay 2. Unfortunately, neither the report of leaked renders shows the addition of an HDMI port.
The updated appearance of the Playbar will be getting two color choices, white or black, as well as stretching about 10-inches longer from the original's 35-inches. This additional length should not only help the speaker look a bit better with the larger TV sets of today, but also help with spreading the soundstage. While there is no report on any changes to the speakers themselves, it does seem that the Sonos Playbar will be gaining 801.11ac wi-fi.
Along with the aging Playbar's rumored update, it also looks as if the Play:5 and Sub could be on the docket for updates as well. May 6 is just around the corner, so be ready for some sweet-sounding products to be announced.
Sounds so good
Sonos Beam
From such a small package
The amount of high-quality sound that comes from this soundbar is amazing. With solid bass, great sound separation, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant support, the Sonos Beam is a wonderful choice for an all-in-one sound system.
