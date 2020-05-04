Sonos is much loved by audiophiles, and the Playbar is one of the reasons for the love, but it lacks in some of the newer tech that is out there. Thankfully, it seems that the long-awaited update to the Playbar may finally be on the horizon.

According to a report from Zatz Not Funny, the Sonos Playbar — originally released in 2013 — will be getting its overdue update on May 6 at the Sonos event. The revised Playbar has some welcomed additions rumored, such as Dolby Atmos as well as Apple AirPlay 2. Unfortunately, neither the report of leaked renders shows the addition of an HDMI port.